Anonymous Bidder Puts $120 Million Offer In On Site Of Miami Condo Collapse

Michael Faye, principle of the company holding the Champlain Towers South site in Surfside was offered $120 million for it by an anonymous buyer. (RELATED: REPORT: Rare American Gold Coin Sells For Nearly $10 Million At Auction, Setting Record)

Faye mentioned the offer to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman during a hearing Wednesday to discuss the future of the property. Hanzman was thrilled about the offer, saying it was the best news he had heard all day. Hanzman told Faye that he should take the offer, wanting to donate the money to the families who were affected by the collapse, Fox News reported.

Hanzman predicted that the auction would be quick and that the land would change hands as soon as possible if no one else could make a higher offer, despite that Faye expressed a great interest in buying the property. Hanzman was also concerned that the changes because of the tragedy could make it difficult for them to make a sale, according to Fox News.

There have been disputes about what should be done with the site. Some owners wanted to rebuild it while others wanted to put up a memorial to remember the lives that were lost, according to the outlet.