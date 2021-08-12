Olympic Gold Medalist In Wrestling, Gable Steveson, Considering A Football Career

Olympic Gold Medal Wrestler Gable Steveson told several sports news outlets Wednesday that he is considering a transition to football, among other sports opportunities.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, Steveson, who won the Gold Medal in Wrestling at the 2020 Olympics, discussed his potential future. He told Iole that he could see himself competing in the WWE, UFC, or even the NFL.

Gable could even play college football. He is still enrolled at the University of Minnesota and told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that he has considered a switch.

“I mean, I’ve considered playing football,” he said. “I talked, actually, to Coach Fleck of Gopher Football, and he wanted me to come out before I went to the Olympic Games to come play for a little bit. But I told him after the Olympic Games, I’d give him an official decision. So, I’m considering playing football. I would hope one day, I can get a tryout with the NFL.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, reported by BillsWire, Steveson said that several NFL teams have already reached out to him about a potential transition to football.

“So many great organizations and teams have reached out,” Steveson said. “A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it.”