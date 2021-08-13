NY Assembly ‘Suspends’ Cuomo Impeachment Proceedings Following Resignation

The New York State Assembly will “suspend” its impeachment proceedings after Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation due to an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against multiple female staffers.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced in a statement that the governor’s decision to step down had prompted the Assembly to suspend their own investigation after consulting with Judiciary Chairman Charles Lavine, Fox News reported Friday.

“There are two reasons for this decision,” Speaker Heastie said in his statement. “First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office.”

Heastie stated that the governor’s resignation answered the first reason. He adds that the second reason was that the state’s constitution did not grant the legislature the ability to impeach an official who was no longer in office.

“Let me be clear – the committee’s work over the last several months … did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor,” Heastie said, adding that the investigation also spanned into Cuomo’s memoir about the pandemic in New York and the mishandling of nursing home data.

Heastie also stated that had the governor not resigned, the assembly would have likely brought forth articles of impeachment. He also stated that all of the evidence was being turned over to relevant authorities for further investigation. (RELATED: Biden Respects Cuomo’s Resignation, Says He’s Done ‘A Hell Of A Job’ Aside From His ‘Personal Behavior’)

“This has been a tragic chapter in our state’s history,” Heastie concluded in his statement, adding that the state government should “always operate in a transparent, safe and honest manner.”

Following Cuomo’s resignation — which is effective Aug. 25 — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to become the state’s first female governor. She reportedly plans to release nursing home data for the state as one of her first acts in office.