Protests Against Mask And Vaccine Mandates Erupts In LA

A march against mask and vaccine mandates took place in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people gathered for the “freedom march against medical tyranny” at the Los Angeles City Hall. The crowd protested against mask mandates, particularly for children in schools, and vaccine mandates.

One person had a sign that said “vaccines doesn’t [sic] protect against gang violence” and told Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura that the media was focused on the wrong pandemic.

“They’re saying the only pandemic is us unvaccinated people, and I disagree,” the protester said. He argued that the media should focus more on gang violence.

Many people were waving Trump flags and American flags.

“Stop the Covid vaccine insanity now!” one sign read. “Game is over psychopaths.”

Los Angeles County was one of the first places in the country to re-implement a mask mandate in mid-July, and now requires masks in all indoor locations regardless of vaccination status. (RELATED: Health Officials Are Laying The Groundwork For Vaccine Mandates And Passports Very Soon, Experts Say)

President Joe Biden has expressed support for vaccine mandates, and California recently became the first state to mandate vaccination or weekly Covid testing for school employees. Several countries, including France, Italy, Israel and China have implemented a vaccine passport system.