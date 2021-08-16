Teen Accused Of Shooting Marine In Times Square Refuses Plea Deal

The teen accused of shooting a US Marine in Times Square in June turned down a plea deal in Manhattan court Monday.

Avon Darden, 16, allegedly opened fire in Times Square during a feud with a street performer, the New York Post reported. One of the bullets ricocheted and hit Lt. Samuel Poulin, 21, in the upper back.

Poulin suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, ABC 7 News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Shot In Times Square)

Darden was offered a deal from the prosecution: seven years behind bars on two charges, attempted assault in the first degree and weapons possession in the second degree, according to the Post.

But Darden, who stood cuffed during the arraignment, refused, the Post reported.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says he plans to “flood the zone” in Times Square with more police following shooting. https://t.co/yRYqidYbhF — Complex (@Complex) June 28, 2021

Darden faces more than 25 years in prison if found guilty of all charges: attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, the Post reported. (RELATED: Tourist On Vacation In New York City Hit By Stray Bullet Near Times Square)

Darden has pleaded not guilty in the June 27 shooting.

Poulin is the son-in-law of a former Green Beret and counterterrorism official at the Pentagon, and is set to begin training as a flight student at the Marine Corps’ “Basic School” in Quantico, Virginia, later this year, a Marine Corps spokesperson told the Post.

He entered the Marine Corps in May, following his graduation from The Citadel military academy in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We are sending our prayers and our love to 2nd Lieutenant Samuel Poulin, ’21, his new wife and his family,” the school tweeted.

