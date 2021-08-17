Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms He Has Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, his office confirmed in a statement.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” read the statement provided by communications director Mark Miner. “The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is not currently experiencing symptoms, the statement continued. First lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative for the virus.

Texas is currently experiencing a surge of 53% in COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, according to The New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker. The state’s vaccination rate of 45% is below the national average. (RELATED: Biden Is ‘Checking’ If He Has Power To Override Republican Governors On COVID)

Abbott has received praise from many conservatives and condemnation from progressives for opposing mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions during the delta variant surge. Evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and independent study has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are still relatively rare, and are incredibly unlikely to end up in hospitalization or death compared to cases among the unvaccinated.