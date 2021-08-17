Nebraska Little League Player Drops Awesome ‘Knife In Their Throat’ Line

A Nebraska Little League player had a line for the ages over the weekend.

Nebraska was a few plays away from sending South Dakota home over the weekend and punching a ticket to Williamsport for the Little League World Series when a player dropped a golden line, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When Nebraska players were being addressed by their coach, a player got picked up on a mic saying he thought they were going to be told to “put the knife in their throat.”

Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

You have to love kids and the fact you never know what might come out of their mouth. This coach was looking for his viral moment and he got one.

He just didn’t get the kind of viral moment he was expecting.

I don’t know who that young man is who wanted to make it clear they were going to knife South Dakota, but that’s a guy I want in my locker room.

He’s playing Little League baseball, but he’s treating it like it’s the hours leading up to D-Day. There will be no prisoners taken!

When he has a team down on the ground, he just keeps stabbing!

Props to this young man for giving us one of the best lines in a long time.