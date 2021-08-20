Editorial

ACC Football Teams That Can’t Play Because Of Coronavirus Will Have To Forfeit

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The ACC won’t reschedule football games because of coronavirus.

The conference released its coronavirus protocols for the 2021 season, and teams unable to take the field as scheduled because of coronavirus will have to forfeit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full protocols below.

As I said when other conferences made the same decision, it’s a tough call, but it’s the right one. We have to get back to normal.

Part of getting back to normal means playing football as intended. It means playing football as we have for decades and decades.

We simply can’t allow coronavirus to derail everything. If a team can’t take the field, we can’t bring the sport to a grinding halt.

We have to focus on those that can play and if that means handing a forfeit to a squad ravaged by the virus, then so be it.

We’re at war with the virus and we’re at war to save the soul of America. In war, tough choices are made and sacrifices happen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

We’re eight days away from games starting, gentlemen, and there’s not a damn thing on this planet that will stop them from happening!