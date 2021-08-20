ACC Football Teams That Can’t Play Because Of Coronavirus Will Have To Forfeit

The ACC won’t reschedule football games because of coronavirus.

The conference released its coronavirus protocols for the 2021 season, and teams unable to take the field as scheduled because of coronavirus will have to forfeit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full protocols below.

As expected and what we’ve seen in other conferences, the ACC will enforce forfeits this year if a team cannot field the necessary number of players. pic.twitter.com/W5tlzrjk0J — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 19, 2021

As I said when other conferences made the same decision, it’s a tough call, but it’s the right one. We have to get back to normal.

Part of getting back to normal means playing football as intended. It means playing football as we have for decades and decades.

We simply can’t allow coronavirus to derail everything. If a team can’t take the field, we can’t bring the sport to a grinding halt.

We have to get back to normal, and the SEC should be applauded for helping to lead the way. This country plays football and no matter what tough decisions are ahead, that’s exactly what we’re going to do. pic.twitter.com/vGJcusMiD7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 20, 2021

We have to focus on those that can play and if that means handing a forfeit to a squad ravaged by the virus, then so be it.

We’re at war with the virus and we’re at war to save the soul of America. In war, tough choices are made and sacrifices happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

We’re eight days away from games starting, gentlemen, and there’s not a damn thing on this planet that will stop them from happening!