World

Troops Deliver Afghan Baby On Board Evacuation Flight

UAE-BRITAIN-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT-EVACUATION

(Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashley Carnahan Contributor
Font Size:

Troops helped an Afghan mother deliver a baby on board an evacuation flight Sunday to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

The United States Air Force Air Mobility Command tweeted the mother went into labor during a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East.

The aircraft commander descended in altitude to allow for more cabin pressure which helped “stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

“Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the Air Mobility Command tweet read. (RELATED: US Plans To Take Thousands Of Afghanistan Allies Threatened By Taliban To Military Bases)

Since Sunday, nearly 12,000 people have been flown out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport since evacuation efforts began. The number is composed of U.S. embassy staff, aid workers, Afghan residents, journalists, human rights workers and translators, according to The Guardian.

President Joe Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos the U.S. is looking to evacuate between 50,000 and 65,000 Afghans. “The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone that should come out. And that’s the objective. That’s what we’re doing now, that’s the path we’re on. And I think we’ll get there,” Biden said.