University Disenrolls Unvaccinated Students Before School Starts

The University of Virginia (UVA) had students disenrolled before the fall semester because they were not vaccinated.

Forty-nine UVA students who signed up for fall classes were removed Friday because they did not meet up with the requirements of the school’s vaccine mandate, The Virginian Pilot reported. (RELATED: University To Fine And Cut Internet Access From Unvaccinated Students)

Over 200 UVA students were disenrolled including the 49 students who signed up for the fall semester. “But only 49 of those students had actually selected courses, meaning that a good number of the remaining 189 may not have been planning to return to the university this fall at all, regardless of our vaccination policy,” school spokesman Brian Coy said to The Virginian Pilot.

The students were disenrolled after receiving reminders from the university through emails, texts, phone calls, calls to parents about not meeting up with the mandate. Students were told that they had until Aug. 25 to either get vaccinated or file an exemption, Coy added.

The campus has also offered permanent exemptions for those who refuse to get vaccinated because of religious or medical reasons, as well as temporary exemptions for those who could not get vaccinated right away but were planning on it. Students who were exempt from the mandate were required to get weekly tests and wear masks both inside and outside on campus, according to The Virginian Pilot.

“All students who live, learn, or work in person at the University of Virginia during the 2021-2022 academic year must be fully vaccinated. Students may seek a medical or religious exemption to the vaccination requirement. Students with approved medical or religious exemptions will be subject to pre-arrival and weekly prevalence testing requirements and other public health measures. Students who are not vaccinated and do not qualify for an exemption are not permitted to come to Grounds as of July 1, 2021,” according to the University of Virginia’s policy requirements.