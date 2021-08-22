Ex-NSA Director Endorses Deporting ‘The MAGA Wearing Unvaxxed’ To Afghanistan

The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) on Sunday endorsed the idea that “the MAGA wearing unvaxxed” should be sent to Afghanistan.

Retired four-star Air Force General Michael Hayden was responding to a tweet from an account that replied to him. “Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?” The tweet said.

“Good idea,” Hayden replied in a tweet that was widely criticized on social media. Hayden retweeted an image juxtaposing the Taliban riding into Kabul with Trump supporters at a car rally with a caption that said “Their Taliban, Our Taliban.”

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021



Hayden served as director of the NSA from 1999-2005 and CIA from 2006-2009 under the administration of President George W. Bush. He is best known for being the architect of the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping program of American citizens that was exposed in a Pulitzer Prize-winning report by the New York Times in 2006.

During the Trump administration, Hayden became a fixture on cable news and a vocal critic of the president as a national security analyst for CNN. (RELATED: Former CIA Director Michael Hayden Says It’s Impossible Trump Was Wiretapped By Obama)

He has also previously come under fire for inflammatory tweets such as in 2018 when he tweeted a picture of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp in order to criticize President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.