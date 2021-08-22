US

Shots Fired In Portland Amidst Violent Clashes Between Proud Boys, Antifa

(Screenshot/Daily Caller)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
At least one man fired multiple gunshots in downtown Portland Sunday evening as right-wing demonstrators and antifa clashed in the streets, according to multiple people on the ground.

Members of the far-right groups the “Proud Boys” and “Patriot Prayer” reportedly planned to convene in Portland Sunday at a “United We Win” rally, according to the Portland Mercury. Antifa counter-demonstrators then rallied to oppose them after Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and police officials said they would not intervene in expected violent clashes or have a “physical presence” at the event.

“The community is going to show up to defend itself Sunday, because the city government won’t,” said Juan Chavez, an attorney with the Oregon Justice Resource Center.

One man in downtown Portland was seen opening fire with a handgun, according to videos posted to Twitter. According to bystanders, he began shooting in the vicinity of a group of antifa members gathering downtown. The Portland Police Bureau did not offer information about the shooting when the Daily Caller inquired for this story, and it is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if the perpetrator has been arrested.

The two groups engaged in physical clashes including using bear mace on each other, as documented by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura. Proud Boys were seen macing one couple as they were leaving a parking lot, while members of the group returned from other scraps covered in mace themselves. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: How Middle-Class White Kids Turned Portland Into A War Zone)

In Northeast Portland, a white van was allegedly driven into the United We Win rally by what witnesses described as a “left-wing agitator.” The individual was reportedly bear maced before being chased away, and Proud Boys then proceeded to tip the van over.

The city has been the site of repeated violent encounters between far-right and antifa groups for several years. Wheeler has been strongly criticized for not cracking down on the street violence, which increased last summer as Black Lives Matter demonstrations swept the nation following the murder of George Floyd.