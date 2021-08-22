Shots Fired In Portland Amidst Violent Clashes Between Proud Boys, Antifa

At least one man fired multiple gunshots in downtown Portland Sunday evening as right-wing demonstrators and antifa clashed in the streets, according to multiple people on the ground.

Members of the far-right groups the “Proud Boys” and “Patriot Prayer” reportedly planned to convene in Portland Sunday at a “United We Win” rally, according to the Portland Mercury. Antifa counter-demonstrators then rallied to oppose them after Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and police officials said they would not intervene in expected violent clashes or have a “physical presence” at the event.

Portland officials announced two days ago that police would not be intervening or a visible presence during pre-planned clashes — saying arrests would be made later Officials placed traffic signs reading “choose love” downtown instead pic.twitter.com/lPm5yJIyK4 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 23, 2021

“The community is going to show up to defend itself Sunday, because the city government won’t,” said Juan Chavez, an attorney with the Oregon Justice Resource Center.

Man with handgun opening fire now pic.twitter.com/tkN3Wf5g0w — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 23, 2021

One man in downtown Portland was seen opening fire with a handgun, according to videos posted to Twitter. According to bystanders, he began shooting in the vicinity of a group of antifa members gathering downtown. The Portland Police Bureau did not offer information about the shooting when the Daily Caller inquired for this story, and it is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if the perpetrator has been arrested.

Proud Boys bear mace couple and follow them out of the parking lot #portland pic.twitter.com/G4tGh5oA0W — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 23, 2021

The two groups engaged in physical clashes including using bear mace on each other, as documented by Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura. Proud Boys were seen macing one couple as they were leaving a parking lot, while members of the group returned from other scraps covered in mace themselves. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: How Middle-Class White Kids Turned Portland Into A War Zone)

Proud Boys drenched in bear mace after confrontation with Antifa in northeast Portland pic.twitter.com/k5NeB7lmzu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 23, 2021

Proud Boys hold rally in northeast Portland and according to witnesses on the scene a ‘left-wing agitator’ drove a white van into the rally and crashed. The individual was then bear maced and chased out of the parking lot, according to witnesses pic.twitter.com/lVX77qfbsB — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 22, 2021

In Northeast Portland, a white van was allegedly driven into the United We Win rally by what witnesses described as a “left-wing agitator.” The individual was reportedly bear maced before being chased away, and Proud Boys then proceeded to tip the van over.

Proud Boys tip over white van that allegedly crashed into the rally moments ago pic.twitter.com/Ggq9dTThx7 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 23, 2021

The city has been the site of repeated violent encounters between far-right and antifa groups for several years. Wheeler has been strongly criticized for not cracking down on the street violence, which increased last summer as Black Lives Matter demonstrations swept the nation following the murder of George Floyd.