EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Byron Donalds Becomes Latest Republican To Call For Biden’s Resignation

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds is joining a group of Republicans calling for President Joe Biden to resign in the wake of the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through his haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan,” Donalds said Monday in a statement obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller. At least eleven other elected Republicans have argued that Biden should resign or be impeached over the withdrawal process.

“This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage,” Donalds continued. “As Commander-in-Chief, Biden is directly responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligent, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens, and allied partners out of harm’s way. He has failed on all fronts.”

Biden and his cabinet members have contradicted each other on the withdrawal process. Biden promised on Aug. 18 that his administration would get every American out of Afghanistan, even if it meant extending his withdrawal deadline past Aug. 31. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday, however, that he had not yet made a recommendation to Biden about extending the deadline.

A Taliban spokesman described an extension of the withdrawal deadline as a “red line” on Monday, adding that it would “provoke a reaction.” (RELATED: Taliban Issues Direct Threat To Joe Biden)

The Pentagon has estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans became trapped in Afghanistan when Kabul fell to the Taliban. Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby would not give the number of Americans remaining in-country during a Monday press conference.. Taliban fighters have reportedly beaten Americans and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders who have attempted to enter Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Biden has also claimed that terrorist groups like al-Qaida no longer operate in Afghanistan, contradicting intelligence reports and officials like General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Read the statement here:

Rep. Donalds Calls on President Joseph R. Biden to Resign the Office of the Presidency 8.23 by Michael Ginsberg on Scribd