REPORT: Top Democratic National Committee Data Firm Apparently Supports Cuomo

A top Democratic National Committee firm has allowed outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to ask for donations, The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

NGP VAN, a Democratic Party data company, is lending support to Cuomo as he collects donations through his campaign website, according to The Washington Free Beacon. Top Democrats including President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Cuomo when a state investigation called the accusations against him “credible.”

NGP VAN collaborates with the Democratic National Committee to work with major campaigns and labor unions, according to the Beacon. Cuomo reportedly paid NVP VAN about $12,000 in 2021. ActBlue, the Democrats’ largest fundraising platform in America, removed Cuomo on Aug. 5. (RELATED: Democratic Fundraising Machine Removes Cuomo Donation Page After Investigation Drops)

“Actblue putting a line out there puts all campaigns on notice,” tweeted Melissa Byrne, a former campaigner for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, after ActBlue removed Cuomo. “It is meaningful in the space.” Byrne specifically called on the data collection organization to remove Cuomo: “Will @NGPVAN keep Cuomo off their fundraising tool?”

In his farewell address Monday, Cuomo criticized the American justice system and the #MeToo allegations that led to his resignation on Aug. 10.

“There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me, but let me say now that, when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system — and that doesn’t serve women and it doesn’t serve men or society,” the former governor said.