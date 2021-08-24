‘Yellowstone’ Releases New Season 4 Promo Appearing To Show A Dead Body

“Yellowstone” released a new season four promo Tuesday afternoon.

The show’s official Twitter account released a short “The Stampede is Coming” promo fearing the text “Every. Body. Pays.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below, and then I’m going to dive into something I noticed.

It took me about four times watching the preview before I noticed something major. At first, it looks like “Every. Body. Pays.” is meant to be “Everybody pays” just split up.

However, if you watch closely, the final horse appeared to be the only one with a saddle and a body could briefly be seen being dragged behind it.

I think the text indicates that bodies are dropping, not that the word “everybody” was meant to be split. It looks like the Duttons either killed someone or it’s one of their own people.

Plus, you add in the fact the promo is titled “Stampede,” and it’s not hard to see what’s going on here.

More than anything, I’m super excited for “Yellowstone” season four to start and the fact we’re sitting here talking about new promos means we’re getting closer.

Yellowstone returns November 7, and I couldn’t be more excited. The Duttons are at war, and it’s time for revenge like we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/lPZNjq3Cwo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 24, 2021

Make sure to check it out starting Nov. 7!