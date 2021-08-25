Blinken Says Americans Wanting To Leave Afghanistan Is ‘Likely Lower’ Than, But May Be Up To 1,500

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the State Department believes likely under 1,500 Americans are still actively seeking to get out of Afghanistan.

Blinken did not detail the working number the State Department has been using for total Americans in Afghanistan. A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Wednesday to the Daily Caller that this working number is still sitting at 12,000 people. With around 4,500 Americans evacuated so far “and likely more” according to Blinken, the number of total U.S. citizens in Afghanistan may be higher than the number known to be trying to get out, the source pointed out. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Internal Numbers Show White House Poised To Leave Several Thousand Americans Behind Enemy Lines In Afghanistan)

The secretary of state explained that the State Department estimated around 6,000 Americans wanted to leave Afghanistan. Of those, 4,500 have already been evacuated. Five hundred individuals still in the country have received instructions on how to leave, and the agency is working to contact the other group of 1,000 people, Blinken explained.

Blinken said of the 1,000 people, the number of people needing evacuation is probably “lower.”

