‘You’ll Be The First Person I Call’: Biden Jokes When Pressed On Plan For Americans Left Behind In Afghanistan

Screenshot/YouTube/Yahoo News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Joe Biden cracked a joke in response to a question about his plan to get Americans out of Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline.

As Biden closed out a briefing on cybersecurity, New York Times reporter Peter Alexander asked what the administration planned to do if Americans remained in Afghanistan past that deadline. (RELATED: ‘Reprehensible’: CNN Analyst Slams Democratic And Republican Congressmen For Unauthorized ‘Instagram Trip’ To Kabul)

WATCH:

As Biden concluded his remarks, Alexander shouted his question once — and then repeated it — before the president gave a half smile and replied, “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Alexander noted that, aside from his joking response, the president took no questions.

“I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline,” Alexander tweeted. “His response: ‘You’ll be the first person I call.’ Took no questions.”

Biden has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle for his apparent unwillingness to take direct questions about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The president has remained firm in his plan to have all Americans out of Afghanistan prior to the deadline.