‘You’ll Be The First Person I Call’: Biden Jokes When Pressed On Plan For Americans Left Behind In Afghanistan

President Joe Biden cracked a joke in response to a question about his plan to get Americans out of Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline.

As Biden closed out a briefing on cybersecurity, New York Times reporter Peter Alexander asked what the administration planned to do if Americans remained in Afghanistan past that deadline. (RELATED: ‘Reprehensible’: CNN Analyst Slams Democratic And Republican Congressmen For Unauthorized ‘Instagram Trip’ To Kabul)

WATCH:

As Biden concluded his remarks, Alexander shouted his question once — and then repeated it — before the president gave a half smile and replied, “You’ll be the first person I call.”

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021

Alexander noted that, aside from his joking response, the president took no questions.

Biden has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle for his apparent unwillingness to take direct questions about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Al Jazeera is mocking the United States, saying that the Taliban was “very much welcoming” to journalists and was “actively asking for more questions” while Democrat President Joe Biden “slammed his book shut, took no questions and walked out of the room.” pic.twitter.com/KOVqmhRt6S — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 18, 2021

President Biden spoke very briefly on Afghanistan, after pushing his massive spending bill, and took no questions afterward. — Kelly Jane Torrance (@KJTorrance) August 24, 2021

Audible scoffs from some in the press pool as the President once again delivers remarks, but takes no questions. Biden has not taken any reporter questions since the Taliban took Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/dKuYf7JRip — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 18, 2021

Biden took no questions. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 24, 2021

The president has remained firm in his plan to have all Americans out of Afghanistan prior to the deadline.