Allen Iverson Says He Would Have Been Better In The NFL Than He Was In The NBA

Former NBA superstar Allen Iverson thinks he would have been better off sticking with football.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, the iconic point guard and 76ers legend revealed that he thinks he would have been better off only playing on the gridiron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I know that I would have been a better player in football than I was in basketball,” Iverson claimed. You can watch his full comments below.

.@alleniverson: “Not being cocky or arrogant, I know I would’ve been a better player in football than basketball.” pic.twitter.com/33Kn1mApu9 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 23, 2021

For those of you thinking Iverson is insane or simply wrong, I’d caution you to take a moment before passing judgement.

Iverson was a freak of nature on the football field. I mean, he was a legit freak. Defenses couldn’t bottle him up at all during his high school days.

Iverson was very short by NBA standards at roughly 6’0,” but that would have been more than enough to be a dominant dual-threat QB in the NFL.

Hell, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray are both shorter than that and dominate, and Iverson was probably just as athletic or more athletic than both.

Furthermore, Iverson was heavily recruited as a QB by premier programs like Florida State and even got the better of Mike Vick during a matchup, according to Vice.

So, his skills were unquestioned back in the day. Most people don’t know about them simply because they don’t know Iverson played football.

I have no trouble believing at all that Iverson would have been one hell of an insane football player if he had given up basketball for the gridiron.