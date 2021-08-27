Texas Marine Identified Among Dead In Kabul Terror Attack

A 20-year-old Marine from Rio Bravo, Texas was identified as one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at Kabul International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 26, KGNS reported.

David Lee Espinoza was born in Laredo, Texas, and attended Lyndon B. Johnson High School, according to KGNS. He lived in the adjoining city, Rio Bravo, his entire life, KGNS reported. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Safe I Want To Get Out’: Marine Veteran Shares Messages From Friends Still Trying To Escape Afghanistan)

Mayor Gilberg Aguilar, Jr. posted a statement on the Rio Bravo City Hall Facebook page, KGNS reported.

“[The city] of Rio Bravo is mourning the loss of one of our own,” Aguilar wrote.

“Beside his grave old glory waved for his country his life he gave, staring at his name etched in stone, he gave all and is not alone, looking up all I could see, were sacrifices made for you and me, tears of sorrow rolled down my face, what I would give to take his place, hard to express my feelings inside, empty and helpless most of all pride, we mourn our loss and our souls [grieve], he fought and died for what he believed, our flag will fly our anthem will play, never taking for granted our freedom today, priceless are the memories of our time together, the difference he made will last forever, I took my wife’s hand and we walked away, we buried our son a fallen hero today.”

“Thank you for your Service David Lee Espinoza, City of Rio Bravo is mourning the loss of a HERO,” Aguilar added.

Espinoza was one of 13 U.S. service members confirmed dead, with at least 18 more injured, due to suicide bombings that occurred Thursday at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. An ISIS affiliate claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.