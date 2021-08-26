World

Pentagon Confirms Large Explosion Outside Kabul Airport. Local Media Reports 11 Deaths, Dozens Injured

(Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
Pentagon officials confirmed Thursday morning there was an explosion outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Officials reportedly told CNN that there are reports of wounded Afghans. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed that there were “a number of US and civilian casualties.” The explosion occurred outside the Abbey gate at the airport.

Local media reports 11 deaths and dozens of injuries, as of 10:30 a.m. (eastern U.S. time) Thursday.

Witnesses said the explosion was triggered by a suicide bomber. Fox News reported at least three U.S. service members were wounded in the attack. Another witness reportedly told Fox News they saw at least one infant killed in the attack, and that Americans were injured, although that has yet to be confirmed. In addition to the explosion, there were reports of gunfire in the area surrounding the airport.

Children and Taliban guards were also injured in the explosion, a Taliban official said, according to Reuters reporter Steve Holland.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich reported that there are “hundreds of ISIS-K” fighters believed to be in the vicinity of the airport and there’s a chance the attacks will continue.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent a security alert Thursday morning warning Americans to evacuate the Kabul airport due to an ongoing security threat, specifically naming the Abbey gate as a point of concern. Reports later emerged that officials were concerned about a possible threat from an ISIS affiliate. (RELATED: Poll: Majority Of Voters Blame Biden For ‘Mismanaging’ US Exit From Afghanistan)

Several reports described the attack as a “large” explosion. The U.S. has five days remaining to evacuate American citizens from Afghanistan before the end of its Aug. 31 deadline. It is unclear how the airport attack will affect evacuation efforts or if major damage has been done to the airport.