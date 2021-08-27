Former Patriots Player Scott Zolak Says Rap Music Is ‘Distracting’ Cam Newton

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak thinks Cam Newton’s taste in music might be a problem.

Newton is battling Mac Jones for the starting job, and it looks like the former Alabama Heisman finalist will likely start sooner than originally expected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What could Cam do to turn things around? Zolak thinks he could chill with his love of music.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam…He makes a throw and the music is still cranking,” Zolak said Thursday when reporting from practice, according to TMZ.

You can listen to Zolak’s full comments below.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he’s dancing…” -Zo Cam can’t even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021

I need Bill Belichick to get asked about rap music like I need air in my lungs. Someone has to have the stones on them to look Belichick in the face and ask if rap music is contributing to any problems Cam might have.

Bill’s reaction would be a first ballot hall of fame internet moment. Somebody ask him immediately!

Cam Newton to Jakobi Meyers for the touchdown! The Patriots are dominating the Eagles backups right now. (Via @BenBrownPL) pic.twitter.com/GY9Ocj3Y95 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 20, 2021

To be clear, I think Zolak is talking more about the fact Newton is out there dancing than he is the fact the Patriots quarterback might like rap music.

We all have our different tastes in music. Personally, I love country, rap and classic rock. However, it doesn’t stop me from doing work and I’m not dancing every single time I finish typing out a sentence.

So, maybe a little less dancing and a little more focus is what Zolak was getting at.

Still, maybe save the hot takes about music for a different time. If Bill Belichick doesn’t mind the music playing, then I’m sure it’s not a real crisis for Newton.