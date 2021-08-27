US

‘He Knows What He’s Done’: Piers Morgan Accuses Biden Of ‘Shocking Moral Cowardice’ In Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while listening to a question from a reporter about the situation in Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House on August 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. At least 12 American service members were killed on Thursday by suicide bomb attacks near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan ripped into President Joe Biden in a Friday tweet.

Sharing a photo of Biden with his head bowed, Morgan accused the American president of “shocking moral cowardice” with regard to his administration’s hasty exit from Afghanistan and the ensuing Taliban takeover. (RELATED: ‘Shameful’: British Veteran Defends Afghan Fighters, Torches Biden From Parliament)

“Let’s be clear: President Biden has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart,” Morgan began.

“This picture sums it up — he knows what he’s done & he knows it will destroy his presidency,” Morgan added.

Morgan was not Biden’s only critic from across the pond. Afghanistan veteran and Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat said that it was “shameful” for the American Commander in Chief to “call into question the courage of men I fought with, to say that they ran.”

British Parliament followed by holding Biden in contempt, saying this failure to realize that Afghanistan was on the brink of collapse was “catastrophic” and “shameful.”