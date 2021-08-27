‘He Knows What He’s Done’: Piers Morgan Accuses Biden Of ‘Shocking Moral Cowardice’ In Afghanistan

Former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan ripped into President Joe Biden in a Friday tweet.

Sharing a photo of Biden with his head bowed, Morgan accused the American president of “shocking moral cowardice” with regard to his administration’s hasty exit from Afghanistan and the ensuing Taliban takeover. (RELATED: ‘Shameful’: British Veteran Defends Afghan Fighters, Torches Biden From Parliament)

“Let’s be clear: President Biden has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart,” Morgan began.

Let’s be clear: President Biden has committed an act of shocking moral cowardice in Afghanistan that shames America & should horrify anyone who has an ounce of humanity in their heart. This picture sums it up – he knows what he’s done & he knows it will destroy his presidency. pic.twitter.com/Zp5saCcP7P — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2021

“This picture sums it up — he knows what he’s done & he knows it will destroy his presidency,” Morgan added.

Morgan was not Biden’s only critic from across the pond. Afghanistan veteran and Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat said that it was “shameful” for the American Commander in Chief to “call into question the courage of men I fought with, to say that they ran.”

An extraordinary and moving speech from veteran MP Tom Tugendhat, with very harsh words for President Biden on Afghanistan “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, is shameful.” pic.twitter.com/ZgEEHwD9MI — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) August 18, 2021

British Parliament followed by holding Biden in contempt, saying this failure to realize that Afghanistan was on the brink of collapse was “catastrophic” and “shameful.”