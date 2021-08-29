America Is Racist … According To Critical Race Theory

The U.S. is fundamentally racist and to combat this, Americans should view each social interaction in terms of race, just like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., would have wanted it.

WATCH:

“The Facts” addresses some of the most misleading claims promulgated by high-profile officials and so-called social justice warriors to give Daily Caller readers the ammunition to tackle everyday political conversations and debates. Hosted by Brianna Lyman, these videos seek to explore the truth that is often shrouded by corporate media.

Check out the latest episodes:

Are You A Terrorist: Here’s Some Guidance From The Department of Homeland Security On How To Tell

Socialism Sucks, If You Need Proof, Here It Is

Why The Gender Wage Gap Is BullSh**