Seven Afghans Who Arrived In Germany ‘Forged Documents,’ According To Authorities

Seven Afghans were taken into custody in Germany after authorities discovered forged documents, according to Deutsche Welle.

The Afghans were evacuated to Germany where authorities found that three of them had forged documents, DW reported.

“Three had forged documents with them and four had already been deported from Germany to Afghanistan as criminals. These were serious crimes,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, according to DW.

As a general election approaches in Germany, politicians were concerned about a wave of Afghan refugees coming to Europe, DW reported. Some politicians commented on what the Taliban’s return to power might mean for Germany.

“The mistakes regarding the Syrian civil war must not be made again,” said Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate for the center-right Christian Democratic Union party. He added, “2015 shall not be repeated” in reference to the one million refugees who fled to Europe during the war in Syria. (RELATED: German Catholic Church: ‘We Need A Reduction In The Number Of Refugees)

Anti-migrant sentiment catalyzed the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is now the largest opposition party in the German parliament, DW reported.

Moderate politicians are in favor of offering support to countries closer to Afghanistan so they can host refugees.

“We most of all need to help neighboring states, should Afghan refugees come,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to DW.