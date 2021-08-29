Trent Dilfer Appears To Touch A Player During Insane Meltdown In Viral Video

Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer melted down during a recent high school game.

Dilfer currently coaches Lipscomb Academy and he lost his damn mind during a recent matchup game. In a video tweeted by @BroBible, the former pro quarterback was arguing with and berating a player on the sidelines.

At one point, it looked like Dilfer escalated the situation by touching him. You can watch the situation unfold below.

Dilfer wrote the following in part in a statement released on the program’s Twitter:

During a moment of frustration in an attempt to get our team to play with more discipline, I unfairly singled Beau out. Somehow Beau Dawson has been portrayed publicly as the culprit in this situation, when in reality I should have been a better leader and shown greater wisdom and discernment in how I handled this incident. Overall, I could not be more proud of Beau and the rest of our team for how they handle the emotional nature of each game they compete in.

You can read his full statement below.

I’m all for being a touch coach and such, but there’s no excuse for this kind of behavior from a coach. There’s really not.

Lightly grabbing a dude’s facemask to get his attention is one thing. Berating and yelling at a kid on the sidelines and appearing to grab his pads is another.

Not only as a coach but as an adult, Dilfer should know better than to have this kind of public meltdown. As an adult, he should recognize this is not the kind of example he should be setting.

Hopefully, Dilfer learned a lesson and doesn’t pull something like this again. As a coach, he’s a role model and mentor for young men. This is not the example you want young men seeing.