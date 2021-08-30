Hurricane Ida Isn’t Done Yet After Ravaging Louisiana. Super Storm Now Heading Towards Several Other States

Hurricane Ida will continue to move inland after wreaking havoc in Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The category 4 hurricane made landfall near Port Fourchu at 11:55 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane reaped massive destruction across Louisiana and left much of New Orleans without power, CNN reported.

Ida has since transformed back into a tropical storm and is projected to hit the Mid-South, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast over the course of its trajectory, Fox News reported. While the storm has weakened since making landfall, it is still forecasted to bring flooding rain for those in its path, with strong winds and tornado risk continuing.

Chilling before and after footage of #Ida‘s impacts in Louisiana, taken only an hour apart. We’re live with the latest details you need to know about this ongoing storm. pic.twitter.com/FROCxPphWH — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 30, 2021

Released Weather Channel footage showed the substantial amount of flooding in Louisiana streets an hour after the storm made landfall in the state. (RELATED: NBC News Reporter Nearly Gets Toppled Over By ‘Monster’ Storm Ida During Live Broadcast)

“Seems like there’s hundreds, possibly more, people trapped in their houses, with some extent of water — from a foot deep to people in the attics,” Jordy Bloodsworth, fleet captain of the Louisiana Cajun Navy volunteer rescue group, told CNN on Monday morning.

“We are still in a life-saving mode here, doing search and rescue. The roads, the highways into the most affected area were completely clogged with debris, downed power lines, trees,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Louisiana on Friday, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide disaster relief.

