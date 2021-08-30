‘Death Sentence’: Animal Rights Group Goes After Biden Administration For Allegedly Leaving Service Dogs Behind

An animal rights group released a statement Monday, condemning the government for allegedly delivering a “death sentence” to contract working dogs left in Afghanistan after a complete withdrawal of the U.S. troops.

The last U.S. flight flew out of Kabul, Afghanistan, which concluded the 20-year-long military presence of the U.S. in the country, Commander of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said Monday.

“These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned,” the statement issued by American Humane read.

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert‘s full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

The animal rights group claimed that if abandoned, the dogs would face a grim fate of torture or death “at the hand of our enemy.”

“It sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse,” the statement read. “In order to prevent this tragedy from occurring, these K-9’s should be loaded into whatever cargo space remains and flown to safety.” (RELATED: Psaki Won’t Say Whether US Met Its Objective For Afghanistan Evacuations)

American Humane demanded action from Congress to “classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs,” warning that a failure to do so could become “a condemnation of us all.”