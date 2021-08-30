Last US Flight Leaves Kabul, Marking End Of 20-Year War

The final U.S. flight out of Afghanistan has left Kabul, effectively marking the end of the 20-year war, Commander of the United States Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said Monday.

The Pentagon at first denied knowledge that the last plane had left the country, telling the Daily Caller on Monday afternoon it had no indication that evacuations had stopped – though one source noted the last flight had departed just before. A second Pentagon spokesperson later referred the Caller to the upcoming press briefing when pressed for comment. The Pentagon announced the news in the press conference Monday afternoon, confirming that the last C-17 left the Kabul Airport at 3:29pm Eastern time.

The U.S. left behind various pieces of equipment at the airport, one source said. McKenzie confirmed this as well, noting the equipment was taken apart prior to being left behind. The move – departing late at night in Afghanistan – is similar to what U.S. forces reportedly did when they abandoned Bagram air base in July.

Americans still remain in Afghanistan and the White House has vowed to provide help for those that want to get out after the 31st. President Joe Biden stuck with the Aug. 31 drawdown date, despite concerns that Afghan allies and U.S. citizens may be left behind.

This story is breaking and will be updated.