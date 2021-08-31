Dwayne Johnson, Bill Murray Among Players Cut By NFL Teams

NFL teams are cutting down to their final rosters for the season, and two big names were among the list of cuts.

The Atlanta Falcons cut safety Dwayne Johnson Jr. Monday, while the New England Patriots waived defensive lineman Bill Murray.

Johnson was signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May after playing two seasons at San Diego State University as a safety.

He intercepted a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the Falcons preseason finale, which he fumbled, but the Falcons recovered. Still, he was in a losing battle for a roster spot as the 6th/7th safety on the depth chart. (RELATED: Patriots Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Will Start At Quarterback)

Murray was signed by the Pats as an undrafted free agent in 2020, after playing college football at William & Mary. He spent the 2020 season on the New England Practice Squad and was signed to a futures contract in January. Murray racked up 1.5 sacks in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants, and is still eligible to be signed to the New England Practice Squad.

Johnson and Murray were not the only not-so-notable players who didn’t make their teams’ final rosters. Also on the list of cutdowns were New York Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Michael Jordan.