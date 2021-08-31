Editorial

Patriots Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Will Start At Quarterback

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton.

According to the Boston Globe, Newton was released early Monday morning after being the team’s starter in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Mac Jones is now the starting quarterback for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

This is an absolutely shocking turn of events. All offseason, Belichick has more or less held the line that Newton was the team’s starter.

The public was told that the plan was for Newton to command the offense until Jones was ready.

Well, Jones was apparently ready a lot sooner than expected because he won’t spend a single day in New England as a backup.

He’s starting week one, and I’m sitting here a bit stunned.

This decision is even wilder when you take into account the fact Newton just signed a new deal with the Patriots that guaranteed him $3.5 million.

Jones was so impressive that the Patriots are now paying Newton to not play.

What an insane situation unfolding in Foxborough. Welcome to life in the NFL!