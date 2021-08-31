Patriots Release Cam Newton, Mac Jones Will Start At Quarterback

The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton.

According to the Boston Globe, Newton was released early Monday morning after being the team’s starter in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means Mac Jones is now the starting quarterback for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Patriots have released Cam Newton. Mac Jones is the starting QB in New England. https://t.co/3qE1qu6xqC — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 31, 2021

This is an absolutely shocking turn of events. All offseason, Belichick has more or less held the line that Newton was the team’s starter.

The public was told that the plan was for Newton to command the offense until Jones was ready.

Well, Jones was apparently ready a lot sooner than expected because he won’t spend a single day in New England as a backup.

He’s starting week one, and I’m sitting here a bit stunned.

The Patriots have released Cam Newton It is time for Mac Jones QB1 pic.twitter.com/JceNgmWLEe — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 31, 2021

This decision is even wilder when you take into account the fact Newton just signed a new deal with the Patriots that guaranteed him $3.5 million.

Jones was so impressive that the Patriots are now paying Newton to not play.

Patriots have released QB Cam Newton as @globejimmcbride reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

What an insane situation unfolding in Foxborough. Welcome to life in the NFL!