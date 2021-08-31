‘This Can’t Go On’: Tucker Carlson Says When Leaders Deny Accountability, It Leads To Revolt

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted U.S. leaders Monday night, which marked the end of America’s 20-year war with Afghanistan.

Carlson, during his opening segment, which almost reached the 20-minute mark, criticized the way the Biden administration pulled out of Afghanistan and accused it of having an overall lack of accountability.

“We could spend the rest of the show, the rest of the week, the rest of the year until New Year’s day going through each lie they’re telling you and batting it down because these are flimsy lies,” said Carlson about U.S. officials. “We won’t do that. It would give everyone a headache.”

He also lamented the 14 troops lost at the hands of ISIS-K.

Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller, goes on to say that it’s “practically important” and “spiritually important” to apologize when mistakes are made because when a person catches their “kid doing something wrong” they “wouldn’t rest until that child apologized.” He suggests “contrition is an essential part of fixing a problem.”

“Admit you are wrong. They won’t because they don’t care what you think. So to this moment the only person who has been punished for these terrible decisions? One marine corp officer who criticized those decisions. This can’t go on,” said Carlson. “When leaders refuse to hold themselves accountable, over time people revolt.”

The Fox News host continued to chastise U.S. leaders to “change course immediately” by acknowledging their mistakes. (RELATED: Marine Who Risked Career To Call Out Top Brass Over Afghanistan Walking Away From $2 Million Pension

The Fox News host said U.S. “intel agencies received a combined $85 billion last year alone in federal tax dollars.” In comparison to other countries, the U.S. spends more on the military than countries like Russia, Germany, and the U.K., according to recent data.

Recent video captured by Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos shows the Taliban examining a hangar in the Kabul airport. Gunfire can be heard in the background.