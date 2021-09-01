‘Oh Sh*t’: Alligator Goes Up In Smoke After Taking Massive Chomp Out Of Drone

Viral video footage has captured an alligator going up in smoke after chomping on a drone in the Florida Everglades.

The YouTube clip shows the alligator — dubbed George by onlookers — taking a bite out of the drone after noticing it hovering above him.

It’s unclear why the unidentified onlookers named the alligator George in the spur-of-the-moment, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Guy Uses An Alligator To Help Shotgun A Beer In Epic Viral Video)

Alligator snatches drone out of the air and it promptly catches fire in its mouth https://t.co/vDfidrrhsz — Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) September 1, 2021

Panicked voices can be heard in the video attempting to stop the alligator from eating the drone, according to the Post.

“Oh my God, he’s eating it,” one woman exclaims in the video, the Post reported. “George, no. Don’t eat that!”

After chomping on the drone, the alligator quickly becomes engulfed in white smoke before disappearing under the water, the video shows. (RELATED: Man Missing After Being Attacked By Alligator During Hurricane Ida)

“Oh, s–t,” an unidentified man says in the video. “We gotta get out of here.”

George’s fate is not known, according to the Post.

Another alligator incident occurred in Louisiana when a 71-year-old man went missing after being attacked by the reptile in the throes of Hurricane Ida, the Daily Caller previously reported.