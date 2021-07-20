Guy Uses An Alligator To Help Shotgun A Beer In Epic Viral Video

A guy found one of the coolest ways possible to shotgun a beer.

In a video tweeted by @selfpr0tect, a guy cracked a beer can open after luring in an alligator and using the gator’s teeth to open it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Once the beer was opened, he handed it to one of his boys, who proceeded to shotgun it. Watch the awesome video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Normal day in Florida pic.twitter.com/aYzVP5MpE7 — How to protect Yourself (@selfpr0tect) July 16, 2021

I love beer, and I love unique ways to drink cold brews. That’s a fact, and anything involving beer and alligators is something that I 100% endorse. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I love everything about this video. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While there’s a shade of risk to this situation, anytime you find a new and badass way to drink some beer, you have to do it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You just have to. You have to use the gator’s teeth to crack open your beer so your boy can shotgun it. Could you lose some fingers? Sure, but that’s all part of the fun!

Props to these guys for giving us one of the best videos on the internet in a long time.