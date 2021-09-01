Miami Football Fan Claims He’s Getting Death Threats After Releasing Alabama Diss Track

Miami football fan Coach Coop has gotten under the skin of Alabama supporters.

The hardcore Miami fan recently dropped a diss track about the Crimson Tide ahead of the teams playing Saturday, and now fans that represent the squad in Tuscaloosa want to beef with him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How badly? He’s apparently received death threats.

“I’ve gotten some death threats from fans and telling me they want to meet up with me at the game and stab me. No, I won’t meet up with you and fight you at the Miami-Alabama game. That might be the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. Maybe some of you guys like to throw hands at football games, that’s not me. I keep it about the game,” Coach Coop explained to AL.com about the backlash to his song.

Furthermore, Coop revealed that he’s attending the game in Atlanta with his father-in-law, who is a big Alabama fan.

So, it’s not like he’s not willing to cross enemy lines from time to time.

First off, that song is a bit of a banger. If you’re an Alabama fan, set aside your bias and just listen to how that song slaps.

I imagine that it’s going to be played a ton at Miami tailgates this weekend and I’m here for it.

Secondly, and much more importantly, if you find yourself threatening a person over a joke diss track, then you need to seek help.

I’m all about trash talk, but I’m not about behaving like an idiot and threatening people over a diss track! It’s a joke! He’s clearly not being serious. Just look at the way he was dressed.

You think that guy is trying to be taken seriously? No, he’s just trying to have some fun and that’s what college football is all about.

You can catch Miami vs. Alabama at 3:30 EST on ABC, and I know Coach Coop will be enjoying himself!