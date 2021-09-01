5 Crew Members Missing After US Navy Helicopter Crashes Into Pacific Ocean

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday, leaving five crew members unaccounted for.

The MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and went down at 4:30 p.m. local time while conducting routine flight operations, according to a Navy press release.

Search efforts rescued one crew member, while five others remain missing. Both Navy and Coast Guard assets are being used for the search.

UPDATE: An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter embarked aboard #USSAbrahamLincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine operations, approx. 60 miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST. Aug. 31. (1/2) Details: https://t.co/J0ap8vnSTA FILE Photo. pic.twitter.com/VK2DkP37po — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 1, 2021

The Navy has more than 250 MH-60S helicopters, according to the Naval Air Systems Command. They were first used in 2002, have a range of 245 nautical miles, and can reach a top speed of 180 knots (over 200 mph).

The aircraft is used for a variety of tasks, such as “vertical replenishment, combat search and rescue, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures,” according to the Naval Technology website. (RELATED: Endangered Whales Found Dead, Lodged In Hull Of Australian Warship)

“We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families of our shipmates directly affected by this tragedy, and keep all of Lincoln Nation and our embarked shipmates in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Lincoln official said in a statement Wednesday morning.

