President Joe Biden is very proud of the historic airlift in Kabul that was only necessary because of the nature of America’s withdrawal under his watch.

The “historic airlift” line has clearly been workshopped specifically by the White House. It’s been parroted in one form or another by Biden himself, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and myriad other members and allies of the administration.