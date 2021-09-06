Woman Found Dead After Going On Hike Alone

A Virginia woman who went missing after going on a solo hike was found dead early Sunday in a rocky area near the Continental Divide trail in Montana, according to officials.

Jennifer Coleman of Richmond was reported missing Sept. 1 after she went on a hike, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Rescuers found Coleman’s body early Sunday in a “steep and rocky area.” As of Sunday, Coleman’s body had not been extracted from the site due to treacherous weather conditions.

Her death is currently under investigation.

The incident began when park officials found Coleman’s vehicle in the Logan Pass parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Coleman is believed to have gone hiking either Monday or Tuesday near the Highline Trail or a more dangerous ridge called the Dragon’s Tail, the Daily Inter Lake reported. Coleman also failed to check out of the West Glacier KOA campground Tuesday, according to the report.

A rescue group of as many as 50 people began searching Wednesday for Coleman and eventually found her body Sunday, according to the NPS. (RELATED: Hiker Found Alive After 8 Days Missing In Wilderness)

Coleman’s parents called the news of her death the “worse possible news” in a Facebook post.

“Worse possible news today, Jennifer has been found deceased. Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages. People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.”

Coleman’s parents are leaders at the AWARE foundation, which advocates for missing people.