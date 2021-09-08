Woman Accused Of Interrupting A Police Standoff While Riding A Golf Cart Naked

A woman in Florida was arrested after allegedly disrupting a standoff in epic fashion.

According to MEAWW.com, Jessica Smith drove into a six hour standoff with an 18-year-old armed suspect in Dunedin, FL, but she didn’t just drive up like it was no big deal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She allegedly rode a golf cart while naked into the situation. The affidavit claims Smith had “a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

When Smith allegedly refused to leave the scene, she was taken into custody. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If you can’t drive into an armed standoff while naked, then what can you do? We didn’t fight WWII so that women couldn’t drive around naked and interrupt police business in the homeland. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Last time I checked, this is still supposed to be the land of the free. Does that not cover alleged nude rides through armed standoffs? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Naked woman, 28, drives golf cart into Florida standoff scene with armed suspect: reports pic.twitter.com/PQzCgbMy4I — Santiago Reyes (@reyessantiago38) September 8, 2021

Look, do I encourage people to intervene with official police business, especially when weapons are involved? No, I most certainly do not.

However, there are always two sides to every story, and Smith deserves the right to tell in great detail why she was zipping around naked on a golf cart.

I look forward to her time in court. Something tells me it’s going to be a content goldmine.

H/T: Outkick