Former GOP Congressional Candidate Found Dead In Cemetery

Former Republican New York Congressional Candidate Kyle Van De Water was found dead at a New York cemetery Tuesday, Mid Hudson News reported.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police responded to a call at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery of a “man down,” according to Mid Hudson News. The man was later identified as Van De Water.

We are deeply saddened to learn of Kyle’s untimely passing. He was an American hero and soldier whose selfless service in the Army will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.https://t.co/CGCfjSAyas — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) September 8, 2021

The death is being investigated as a suicide, the outlet reported.

“Kyle’s death is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates,” Democratic New York Congressman Antonio Delgado said on Twitter. “We can and must do better.” (RELATED: Republican Representative-Elect Luke Letlow Dies Of COVID-19)

Van De Water announced he was dropping out of the congressional race Aug. 27 on Twitter. “Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor,” one tweet read.

Van De Water also served in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps until 2014, according to his campaign website. He was awarded the Bronze Star in 2011 during a deployment to Kabul, Afghanistan.