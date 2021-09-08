Gang Member Caught, Charged With Rape Of 70-Year-Old Woman

A gang member on parole was charged with the sexual assault and rape of a 70-year-old woman.

Crips member Reginald Bellot, who was on parole was charged with rape along with other sex-related charges after he assaulted the woman in her Belmont apartment building in Bronx, New York, police said in a statement Tuesday, according to a report from Daily News. (RELATED: Migrant Women Targeted For Rape By Armed Gangs In Panama)

Thanks to the relentless work by @NYPDDetectives, the individual responsible was apprehended and charged for this rape. https://t.co/q4GkEGhhWx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 7, 2021

The woman entered her building around 2:00am where she was approached by Bellot who was wearing a mask, from behind, according to a report from NBC News New York.

She was forced into a nearby stairwell where Bellot held her at gunpoint as he proceeded to sexually assault and rape her, according to the police report, NBC News New York reported.

After Bellot fled the scene, the woman had a private ambulance rush her to the BronxCare Health System to be treated for her injuries. She did not report her assault to the authorities until six days after it initially had taken place, Daily News reported.

Detectives reviewed footage from the building’s surveillance camera and were able confirm that it was Bellot who assaulted the woman. Video of the assault was released to the public by the NYPD on August 3, which on the same day Bellot was arrested on charges of burglary and weapon possession, according to a report from Daily News.