Plain Jane Is Setting Itself Apart in a Trendy and Crowded Field

Ever since cannabis saw the light of legalization in many US states, producers have been rushing to be the best source of hemp flowers and other CBD products, so much so that the cannabis industry has become quite a trendy and crowded field. As such, it has become a challenge for new players to set themselves apart in the industry

Evan Marshall and Lindsey Holthaus started Plain Jane in 2018. Together, they were able to develop the brand into a well-known and trusted source for products, despite having numerous competitors also battling to be the best in the business.

The secret, according to Plain Jane’s co-founders, is to pursue something greater than profits. For example, they have gone the opposite direction of the average rookie’s tendency to chase the lucrative nature of cannabis by offering high prices. Instead, they worked hard to provide low-cost options to make the CBD experience more accessible to everyone.

Today, Plain Jane’s low-cost hemp flowers are well known not just everywhere in the US, but even in other countries like Colombia, where Plain Jane has started their international expansion.

According to the co-founders, though, it’s not just affordability that has made the Plain Jane brand stand out in the rather saturated cannabis market. When they were conceptualizing the idea behind Plain Jane, they knew they had to come up with a unique product to break into the market. They came up with a cultivation plan that removes the terpenes from their harvest, resulting in a nearly tasteless and odorless substance that can be enjoyed anywhere one can smoke a regular cigarette. They worked on providing products such as smokable hemp flowers that were not already saturated.

Having been in the industry since 2015, Industrial Hemp Farms’ Joe Pham shares the secret to standing out in a new and growing field like the cannabis industry. Along with Gus Hanger, he acquired Plain Jane from its founders.

In a nutshell, the duo now behind Plain Jane believes that the ultimate key to the success of their brand is its commitment to their customers. To this day, they say they remain committed to dispelling stereotypes surrounding the hemp industry and advocate for greater access to cannabis. As such, Hanger and Pham say they are able to carry a collection wherein both medicinal and recreational users, as well as enthusiasts, can find something they can truly enjoy, on top of giving them the exact experience they’re looking for.