REPORT: Super Bowl LVI Ads Cost $6.5 Million

Companies wanting to advertise during the Super Bowl will be required to spend a ton of money.

Super Bowl commercials are almost as legendary as the game itself, and it's never been cheap to get one on TV during the big game.

Well, the prices for Super Bowl LVI in 2022 are through the roof. According to Brian Steinberg, ads are selling for $6.5 million. Previous reports had the number pegged at $6 million. So, the cost is already going up.

While Steinberg didn’t specify the time length $6.5 million gets you, ads are almost always sold in blocks of 30 seconds.

NBC Sports says it has only a few ads for Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and has sold some recently for a whopping $6.5M along with a similar sized investment in other NBC commercial inventory… — Brian Steinberg (@bristei) September 8, 2021

That’s a ton of money, my friends. Imagine spending the cost of a massive yacht for a single commercial during the Super Bowl.

Granted, around 100 million people watch the Super Bowl, and you’re guaranteed to get eyes on your product. Still, it’s a ton of cash.

If you’re going to spend $6.5 million on a commercial, you better be damn sure that you have the greatest commercial ever.

If you fail, you might as well just set your money on fire.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for February 13, which gives people plenty of time to cook up some great ideas. For the price they’re paying, we better get some amazing commercials in 2022!