“The Lip Bunny” Brianna Latorre Credits Her Success On Making Clients Feel Confident And Empowered

Since Angelina Jolie appeared on the big screen with her signature pouty lips in 2000, women all over the world were envious and anxious to get a plushy pout of their own. Fast-forward 16 years, Kylie Jenner spoke with her older sister about her enhanced lips in an episode of the hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Just 24 hours after the episode aired, Google searches for lip fillers soared. The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported a 70% rise in inquiries about lip fillers. Since then, lip fillers have become as commonplace as teeth whitening routines and manicures.

As the trend rises, so does the need for professionals to work in the field. Brianna LaTorre (The Lip Bunny) built an empire around her love of lip injections and her desire to help people build confidence. Here, she shares five pieces of advice for aspiring lip injectors.

Build a Word-of-Mouth Reputation

LaTorre believes that a person accomplishes professional success when a client walks into the office for the first time and says, “Everyone is talking about The Lip Bunny Beauty and how I couldn’t go anywhere else to receive these services.” LaTorre says that social media is an excellent medium to reach new clientele and showcase your work, but it’s your word-of-mouth reputation that holds incredible weight. People come from all over the country and tell LaTorre they heard about a cosmetic injector known as “The Lip Bunny” in Massachusetts and how it would be a mistake to go anywhere else. LaTorre says word-of-mouth referrals are an indicator of success.

Work to Make Clients Feel Good

Brianna LaTorre says money isn’t everything. She defines success as making clients feel more confident and self-empowered by the time they leave the establishment. Clients trust their injectors with their physical appearance, so it’s up to the professional to make sure they feel they’re in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.

Be Confident Enough to Take Risks

At the beginning of her career, the most challenging thing for LaTorre was leaving her position as an operating room nurse at Rhode Island Hospital. While a consistent and secure job with benefits is quite appealing, she says she knew that she could take the risk of leaving a position. LaTorre became a full-time injector, and after only a year, the demand for her services grew exponentially. It wasn’t long before the market for her services outgrew her availability. LaTorre says, “I had to jump in feet-first to live out my destiny.”

Become Immersed in the Craft

One of the most significant pieces of advice that LaTorre has for new injectors is to make sure that they wholeheartedly love what they’re doing and immerse themselves in their craft. LaTorre says she took additional courses beyond the basics, watched hundreds of videos posted by top professionals, and traveled to Europe to receive training from a world-renowned expert. LaTorre is a master injector because of her extra effort. “Skills, practice, and passion set you apart as an injector,” says LaTorre.

Find a Great Mentor

Brianna LaTorre was lucky enough to have a mentor who taught her everything she knows and helped her make The Lip Bunny the success it is today. She says that finding a great mentor is imperative. Learning from someone who has experience with fillers and neurotoxin and relying on them to field your questions and concerns develops good injectors into great ones.