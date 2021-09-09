Uber Driver Killed By Shot To The Head During Attempted Robbery

A 21-year-old Uber driver died Wednesday after being shot in the head and killed during an attempted robbery in New York Saturday, ABC reported.

Police said Kuldip Singh was shot at 10 p.m. when a 15-year-old boy jumped into his car to rob the passenger in the backseat, ABC reported. Singh got caught in the crossfire and was struck in the back of the head, India Today reported.

Authorities are unsure who the shooter was targeting, but video shows a gunshot flash inside the car. The 15-year-old boy was also injured and remains in critical condition, ABC reported. (RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

The passenger was unharmed, ABC reported.

The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified, according to ABC.

“Our hearts are with Mr Singh, his passengers, and their loved ones after this horrific and senseless act of violence,” said Uber in a statement, according to India Today.

New York City is experiencing rising levels of gun violence with 1,086 shootings so far this year, India Today reported. The city has also seen a 46.7% increase in robberies compared to last year, according to the NYPD.

Nationally, gun assault rates increased by 22% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.