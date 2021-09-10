Editorial

Christopher Nolan Is Making A Movie About The Development Of The Atomic Bomb

Christopher Nolan’s new movie sounds like it’s going to be incredible.

According to Deadline, the legendary director is J. Robert Oppenheimer and the role he played in developing the atomic bomb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No studio is attached to the film right now, and it sounds like several different options might be in play.

For those of you who don’t know, Nolan is one of the best filmmakers to ever live. Everything he touches tends to turn to gold.

I’m not kidding or exaggerating at all. Literally everything he’s involved with tends to be outstanding. Look no further than the “The Dark Knight” series and “Dunkirk” for proof of that fact.

Now, he’s bringing millions of fans around the world a film about Oppenheimer’s creating the atomic bomb, which changed the world forever.

Once we dropped the bombs on Japan in WWII, we crossed the line of the atomic and nuclear age and have never looked back.

Judging from the greatness of “Dunkirk,” I think we should all have very high hopes.

Make sure to check back for the latest details on this project as we have them!