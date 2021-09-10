Unvaccinated 11 Times More Likely To Die From COVID-19, New CDC Study Says

Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.

The study, which examined 600,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 states from April 4 to June 19 and from June 20 to July 17, “found further evidence of the power of the vaccination,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a press briefing Friday, according to CNBC.

The research also found that unvaccinated people were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 and are four-and-a-half half times more likely to contract the virus, according to the study. (RELATED: REPORT: Teachers Unions Bullied The White House, CDC Into Changing School Masking Guidelines)

The results come just one day after President Biden announced new COVID-19 rules that require private companies with over 100 employees to mandate the vaccine, and federal employees, contractors and healthcare workers to get the shot.

“As we have shown study after study, vaccination works,” Walensky said during the press briefing, according to The Hill.

“CDC will continue to do all we can do to increase vaccination rates across the country by working with local communities and trusted messengers and providing vaccine confidence consults to make sure that people have the information they need to make an informed decision,” Walensky added.

Currently, 75% of U.S. adults ages 18 and older have received at least one shot, while 53% of the nation is fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times.

