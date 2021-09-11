Editorial

Army Football Players Run Onto The Field Carrying American Flags On The Anniversary Of 9/11

Army (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ArmyWP_Football/status/1436715791618035718)

Army football players made an incredible entrance Saturday against Western Kentucky.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, the Black Knights rushed onto the field carrying American flags, and it’s a sight every single American should see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible video below.

That entrance is without a doubt one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a very long time, and I’m damn proud it went down at West Point on the anniversary of 9/11.

Lots of people seem down on America these days. It feels like we’ve lost our edge and we’ve lost the belief that we’re the greatest country ever.

On the 20-year anniversary of the terror attack that changed the world, we could use a reminder of our greatness.

I’d say that Army players rushing onto the field carrying flags is a shot of patriotism straight to the heart.

Props to Army for giving Americans everywhere something to cheer about.