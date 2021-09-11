Army Football Players Run Onto The Field Carrying American Flags On The Anniversary Of 9/11

Army football players made an incredible entrance Saturday against Western Kentucky.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, the Black Knights rushed onto the field carrying American flags, and it’s a sight every single American should see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible video below.

That entrance is without a doubt one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a very long time, and I’m damn proud it went down at West Point on the anniversary of 9/11.

Lots of people seem down on America these days. It feels like we’ve lost our edge and we’ve lost the belief that we’re the greatest country ever.

20 years ago, scumbag terrorists attacked America and killed thousands of our citizens. Despite their evil actions, countless people stepped up to help save complete strangers. Today, I choose to remember and honor all those heroes on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/kiDlJJuuXU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

On the 20-year anniversary of the terror attack that changed the world, we could use a reminder of our greatness.

I’d say that Army players rushing onto the field carrying flags is a shot of patriotism straight to the heart.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, take a moment to remember the countless Americans who rushed to help others on September 11, 2001 without hesitation. Nineteen terrorists attacked us. Thousands of Americans rushed to help. That’s the unbreakable spirit of the USA. (THREAD) — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Props to Army for giving Americans everywhere something to cheer about.