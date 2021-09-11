‘Every Two Days’: Nicolle Wallace Compares COVID Surge To 9/11 Death Toll

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Saturday that uniting the country during the pandemic has been much harder than in the aftermath of 9/11, adding that twice as many people die from COVID-19 every day than on the day of the attack.

“Are you ever struck by the thought that on the 40th, 50th anniversary we will look back, perhaps, at some of these pictures and be reminded, oh, yeah, that’s when we were all wearing masks? That’s when even our presidents and former presidents had to wear masks in public because of our uncontrolled pandemic in 2021?” MSNBC anchor Brian Williams asked Wallace during the 9/11 coverage.

Responding to the question, Wallace contrasted the public’s reaction to the measures instituted after the terrorist attacks with the media’s reception of COVID-19 mandates. She claimed it is now “much more difficult” to “call the country to a higher purpose.”

“You’ve got politicians and prominent folks in the media outraged by steps that a president, not too many presidents after the one we heard from today, would try to save his country from an unthinkable death toll. As many people die every two days as died on September 11th in this country, who don’t have to die,” Wallace stated. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Goes After Biden For Sweeping Vaccine Mandate ‘Not Based On Science’)

The MSNBC anchor then underscored the importance of COVID-19 vaccines which “everyone in this country over 12” can receive and said that those who have been vaccinated are not “tragically packing ICUs.”