Six Capitol Police Officers Could Face Disciplinary Action After Internal Jan. 6 Probe

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) recommended six officers to face disciplinary actions Saturday for their misconduct during the Jan. 6 riot.

The internal probe was launched in response to social media posts from Jan. 6, which appeared to show officers violating department regulations and policies.

Tomorrow (February 6) will be one month since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Here’s Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman:https://t.co/L3up9N8CzU pic.twitter.com/7f1I3mqtPJ — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) February 5, 2021

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including termination,” a statement released by Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

"Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations," Pittman continued.

Thirty-eight internal investigations were started by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) since Jan. 6, but they were only able to identify officers involved in 26 of the cases, the department said in a Saturday statement. Misconduct was identified in six out of the 26.

“Some complaints did not contain enough information to identify the officer at the center of the complaint,” the statement said. “Three for conduct unbecoming. One for failure to comply with directives. One for improper remarks. One for improper dissemination of information.”

One additional case is pending for an officer accused of “unsatisfactory performance” and “conduct unbecoming,” according to their press release. USCP disclosed that this investigation was launched following a criminal investigation, although charges were never filed.

"The Department is committed to accountability when officers fail to meet the standards governed by USCP policies and the Congressional Community's expectations," the statement said.

“The bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.”