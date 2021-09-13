Aaron Sansoni Has Reached Millions of People with His Proven Empowerment & Empire System

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill

Success cannot be achieved without hard work and dedication. It is true in every phase of life, and a career is no exception. Whether you want to be a successful artist or entrepreneur, you have to go through a continuous process of trial and error to be able to figure out what works best for you. You have to allow yourself to fail but not to fall. That is where success begins. Renowned Australian entrepreneur Aaron Sansoni exemplifies this. He has been the burning example of a self-made multi-millionaire who started from zero to build a $50 million empire single-handedly.

Aaron Sansoni grew up in a less fortunate situation in Australia in an environment with drugs and alcohol. When he was only 2, his parents divorced, and that had a big impact on his early years. His family had to also at times depend on charity to survive. It took him about 17 years to build his own empire in three sectors comprising venture capital, business education, and philanthropy.

The Aaron Sansoni Group is an education firm helping people build multiple businesses and live a life by design. To date, it has mentored more than 350,000 students both online and offline from 107 countries. Aaron Sansoni initiated a brilliant education program called “Empire Mastery”. The program is centered on building Multiple Businesses and Multiple income streams. It has now become the most sold-out business event in Australia and attracting international attendees.

To educate people on various business strategies, Aaron Sansoni has authored two books. He has achieved the status of best seller for his book “Think Like” with over 35,000 worldwide copies sold worldwide. He teaches what he practices in real life because he believes experience is the best teacher.

The second successful business venture of Aaron Sansoni is his venture capital firms Empire Group International and Paragon Global Investments. Through this, Aaron Sansoni has built, acquired and invested in over 40 companies from across the globe. He is enthralled by new business concepts. It is because of this venture capital initiative, Aaron Sansoni received a nomination for Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 and also for Australian of the Year 2017.

In an effort to give back to the society that has helped him live his dreams, Aaron Sansoni and his wife started their own charity organization called the Aaron Sansoni Foundation. To date, the organization has fed more than 250,000 underprivileged people. The foundation has also raised funds for the front-line victims of the 2019 Australian bushfires and helped 857 sick children in hospitals by providing better medical facilities. The Aaron Sansoni Foundation is currently raising funds to build a state-of-the-art Pediatric Emergency Department in Melbourne alongside the Monash Foundation.

After almost two decades of the journey from living on charity to funding one, Aaron Sansoni has helped transform many lives on his way to success with his philosophy of sharing what works for him to his students so they too can create their own empires. He kept his businesses afloat even during the pandemic without having to lose a single employee in the process, while showing his students how to not only survive it but thrive. Going forward, he wants to continue his legacy and also help more people across the world to live by design and not by default.